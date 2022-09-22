Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington

Traffic lights should remain operational even in power outages thanks to new generators (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning.

Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today.

The Wilmington Police Department says this is a critical capability and the project will help power the intersections in the event of a power outage.

They say the generators will be especially useful during thunderstorms and hurricanes.