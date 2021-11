Crews make emergency repairs after crash damages fire station signal in Ogden

New Hanover Fire Rescue (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are working on emergency repairs to the signal at New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16 on Market Street in Ogden.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash damaged the fire station signal Friday morning.

“We have reduced lanes at this location to safely conduct repairs,” NCDOT tweeted around 10:15 a.m. “Expect delays.”