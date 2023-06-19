Crews making progress in Pulp Road Fire

Pulp Road Fire burning thousands of Acres in Brunswick Co. (Photo Courtesy: Conor Doherty WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wildfire burning in much of the Green Swamp area of Brunswick County appears to be getting smaller.

According to N.C. Forest Service, the Pulp Road Fire now covers 15,741 acres and is at 10% containment. There are 80 total personnel on hand battling the blaze.

Crews spent much of the weekend using what it calls strategic fire operations to keep the wildfire from spreading. That included extinguishing smoldering pockets and monitoring

for spot fires. The agency says it initially tried attacking the fire directly with tractor plows, but challenging soil conditions within the Green Swamp Nature Preserve, combined with the possibility that long bulldozer lines would make emergency firefighter extraction challenging led them to abandon the method.

N.C. Forest Service and Brunswick County Emergency management are hopeful the strategic fire operations and the strong possibility of rain over the next few days will help in get the Pulp Road Fire put out.

The fire is not threatening any homes or structures, but a Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for Brunswick County until midnight due to the smoke and ash from the fire. NC Highway 211 is closed to motorists between Little Macedonia and Camp Branch roads as crews work to safely get personnel and equipment into and out of the area.

The Green Swamp Nature Preserve remains closed until further notice.