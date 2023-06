FIRE UPDATE: NCDOT to close area of Highway 211

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (News Release)– The NCDOT will be closing Highway 211 from Little Macedonia to Camp Branch as of 2pm Saturday afternoon as firefighters continue operations to bring the fire’s edge closer to NC Highway 211.

Barricades will be put into place, and law enforcement will be staged until 9pm.

The road is expected to be closed until Tuesday.

This closure is to ensure safety for firefighters and travelers.