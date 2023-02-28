Crews working to restore Carolina Beach State Park wetlands

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Work is underway to restore ten acres of wetland habitat in Carolina Beach State Park.

Work is being done between the Sugarloaf and Swamp Trails near the marina. Crews are removing extra topsoil to allow flow of saltwater into the area, which will restore its original marsh habitat.

Park Superintendent Chris Helms says if you are planning a visit to the park, be sure to get an updated map of trail detours that are in place due to the restoration work.

“There’s over nine miles of trails, plenty of areas you can walk. Stop by the marina or visitors center to get an updated trail map, and we can show you what directions to go. We hope it’ll have as little impact on public visitation as possible. again, we are looking at long run good that this is going to do,” said Helms.

One section of the Sugarloaf Trail from the Flytrap area to the marina will be closed to the public during the week as crews bring equipment into the park. The restoration project is set to be completed at the end of April.