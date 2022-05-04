Crime Stoppers offering reward for information for North 11st Street deadly shooting

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on a recently deadly shooting.

Tyshaun Delts was killed in the shooting on North 11th Street in downtown Wilmington on April 5th, 2022.

After being shot, Delts was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

If you know anything about this incident, it is asked that you contact Wilmington Police, or use the “Tip 4-1-1” App.

