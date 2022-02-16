Crofton’s Pretzels to relocate near downtown Wilmington

Crofton's Pretzels (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An artisan pretzel bakery is relocating to an unexpected location near the entrance to downtown Wilmington.

Crofton’s pretzels is moving from Oleander Drive to a former gas station at the corner of Market and 17th streets. The unique business makes more than 20 pretzel flavors including vegan options. Owner Aidan Crofton says the new location is nearly twice as big as where they are now, and closer to downtown. Crofton’s Pretzels is closing the Oleander Drive location March 7th, and expects to opening the new location by late spring.