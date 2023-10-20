Cucalorus Film Festival announces full lineup for 29th annual event

The Cucalorus Film Festival is coming to Wilmington (Photo: Cucalorus)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tickets are on sale for the 29th annual Cucalorus Film Festival.

The announcement was made Friday, along with the full lineup for the event, which can be found HERE.

The festival will take place in downtown Wilmington from November 15th to 20th at Thalian Hall, Jengo’s Playhouse and other downtown venues.

As always, the festival offers up a strange and wonderful selection of short films curated into blocks. This year they’re all named after weird plants like Skunk Cabbage and Windflower (documentary shorts); Thimbleweed and Swamp Lousewort (narrative drama) and of course our annual short comedy showcase, this year broken into two blocks: Cheeseweed and Sneezewort.

For tickets, click HERE.