Cucalorus Film Festival announces full schedule

The Cucalorus Film Festival has released their full schedule (Photo: Cucalorus)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The full schedule for the 28th annual Cucalorus Film Festival has been released.

This year’s festival will take place November 16th through 20th in downtown Wilmington.

136 films will be featured, beginning with the Wilmington-made opening night feature film, The Devil’s Stomping Ground.

Other features include thought-provoking documentaries like the closing night film, Rise and Rebuild: A Tale of Three Cities and the strange-but-true tale of The Pez Outlaw. From dark comedies like Sick of Myself to the crowd-pleasing Sarcastic Fringehead comedy shorts block, this year’s lineup has something for every filmgoer.

Screenings take place at Thalian Hall, on campus at UNCW and also at the recently renovated community cinema, Jengo’s Playhouse.

Film selections range from Butterfly in the Sky, a documentary about the beloved children’s literary TV show Reading Rainbow, to Our Father, the Devil, a psychological thriller about trauma, power, guilt, and the devils hiding within us all. Featuring Oscar-worthy performances, Our Father the Devil has taken home awards at every festival, including Best Narrative Feature at Sidewalk Film Festival and the Audience Award at Tribeca Film Festival. Director Ellie Foumbi will be in attendance during Cucalorus and will participate in Q&A sessions following both screenings.

As always, the festival offers up a sweet selection of short films curated into blocks named after weird animals like Leafy Seadragon (docs about land) Pleasing Fungus Beetle (short docs about family), and of course our annual short comedy showcase, this year is called Sarcastic Fringehead.

The full lineup of films is available HERE.