Cucalorus Film Festival receives $25,000 grant

Cucalorus has announced they have received a grant (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cucalorus has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a $25,000 Grants for Arts Projects award.

This grant will support the 29th annual Cucalorus Film Festival happening this November 15th through 19th in downtown Wilmington. This project will support filmmakers and performers who will be showcasing new work at the annual multi-disciplinary festival.

This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as this one with Cucalorus Film Foundation strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our Economy.”

The 29th annual Cucalorus Film Festival will include 70+ events from film screenings to expanded cinema and performances.