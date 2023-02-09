Cucalorus Film Foundation seeking applications for Works-in-Progress Lab

You can apply for the Cucalorus Film Foundation and Working Films 2023 Works-in-Progress Lab (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filmmakers with social justice documentary projects at various stages of production are encouraged to apply for the Cucalorus Film Foundation and Working Films 2023 Works-in-Progress Lab.

The event will be held September 24th through October 1st.

To apply, click HERE. You have until midnight on April 28th to submit a film.

The Cucalorus Works-in-Progress Lab is an immersive experience for Black filmmakers working on social justice documentary projects.

The Works-in-Progress lab was launched in 2008 through a partnership between Working Films and Cucalorus and has supported a list of projects that have gone on to premiere at major festivals like Sundance and Tribeca.

All selected filmmakers receive full travel support and per diems.