Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field Airport adding aviation courses.

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — The Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field is now offering pilot training classes, as well as courses in general aircraft maintenance and repairs for middle and high school students.

Ken Hadaway is the CFO and Director of Operations for Sovereign Aerospace Bladen. He says they were able to make the additions, thanks to a $3,000 state grant. He also added the new offerings will help Bladen County expand its career training options.

“I think being able to change their economic family footprint to be able to create generational wealth that will take them, but also their next generation that they’re creating to carry them on to something that’s more of a lifestyle, but also an economic throughout for years to come,” said Hadaway.

Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field is one of 10 airports that received an NCDOT grant to provide aviation and aerospace-themed summer academies for middle and high school students.