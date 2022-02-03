Custom Home Furniture Outlet opens in Leland

Custom Home Furniture Outlet opens in Leland (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new business celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday afternoon in Leland.

Custom Home Furniture Outlet opened at 2062 Olde Regent Way near the Harris Teeter.

This is an outlet version of the Custom Home Furniture Galleries in Wilmington. Co-Owners John and Kevin Gray say they were delivering to Brunswick County about five days per week from the Wilmington location and with Leland continuing to grow, they knew it was the perfect place to expand.

“We felt like in this area, they really wanted it. Houses are selling fast, they need to furnish it when they move in so we’ve given the option to get it today,” Kevin Gray said.

The outlet is open Monday through Friday 10 am to 7 pm, Saturdays 10 am to 6 pm, and Sundays 1 pm to 5 pm.