CVS and Rite Aid now limiting Plan B purchases

CVS and Rite Aid announced today that they are limiting purchases on emergency contraceptive pills.(Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CVS and Rite Aid have started limiting purchases of emergency contraception.

The companies say customers can only buy three pills of Plan B at a time now.

CVS stated that it has enough supply, but there has been an increase in demand since the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.