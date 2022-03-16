D.C. Virgo students feed Wilmington’s homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In Wilmington, middle school students used a field trip to help the homeless in out community Wednesday.

Tuesday, the students of D.C. Virgo learned real world skills: cooking chili, cornbread, and brownies to serve the homeless Wednesday. It’s all a part of their class, Project Venture, which encourages students to get out in nature, learn adult skill sets, and help the most vulnerable in the region.

Wednesday, the students fed homeless men and women at a local church from noon until 1:30pm.

According to excited sixth grader, India Williams, “I get to help a lot of people who need help, and get to see a lot of people, and speak with them, hear their backstories, and what they do in life.”

Williams said she was most looking forward to getting to know the homeless people she’d serve, hoping to help and show them kindness.