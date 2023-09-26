Dale Thomas announced as the new Police Chief in the Town of Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Being a police chief is no easy feat. In the Town of Navassa, it has been a struggle to find a replacement for Chief Daryll Decotis, who resigned in May

But Dale Thomas, the new police chief, is looking to make a change in Navassa.

“So, I was looking to come back home and move closer to the coast how I was before. Since I’ve been in law enforcement for over 16 years, I saw that they had an opening for Chief of Police. So, I applied and went through the interview process and application process and all that and I was selected,” said Thomas.

Thomas worked in narcotics in Nebraska. He also previously worked for the Leland Police Department earlier in his career.

As far as goals go, Thomas has a few of them for his department.

“First thing we want to accomplish is expanding the police force by getting more police officers here. I know there’s a population growth that’s coming, they’re building a lot of residential areas here. So, we want to be able to accommodate those people that are coming,” said Thomas.

Chief Thomas is the third police chief to take over in Navassa in three years. When asked about the department’s struggle to find consistency in leadership, Thomas said there are a few things to help establish that.

“Being competitive with our neighbors. Making sure that we have top of the line equipment and top of the line officers. We want this to be a department where people come here and they retire from here also. That way you can get that longevity, they get to know the community and the people better,” Thomas said.

Chief Thomas also grew up in the Raleigh-Durham area, as well as attending UNCW as a graduate student.