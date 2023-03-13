Darius Rucker returning to Live Oak Bank Pavilion this July

Darius Rucker is returning to Wilmington this July (Photo: CMA Awards / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Less than a year after performing in front of a sold out crowd in Wilmington, Darius Rucker is returning to the Port City.

The announcement was made Monday morning that Rucker would again be singing his collection of hits July 21st at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

Special guest Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will be joining Rucker as part of his Starting Fires Tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

For tickets, click HERE.