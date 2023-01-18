Dark Horse Movie Studios planning additional soundstages as part of expansion

Dark Horse Studios is planning an expansion (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The owner of Dark Horse Movie Studios in Wilmington says it is planning to expand and add more soundstages.

Kirk Englebright says the two new soundstages will be nearly 41,000 square feet and they are expected to spend at least $20 million on the project.

The studio already has two soundstages.

Construction on the new soundstages is set to start at the beginning of March.

The owner says the studio will stay operational throughout the additions and improvement.