Dates announced for 2022 Wilmington Boat Show

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Boat Show is coming back this fall.

The dates of the event have been announced for September 30th through October 2nd in downtown Wilmington at the Convention Center.

In addition, the show will also take place outside the convention center on the event lawn overlooking the Cape Fear River, as well as on surrounding downtown streets.

The annual event also showcases exhibitors selling marine products and services and a massive engine display from presenting sponsor Yamaha Motor Corporation.

“This will be our seventh year as presenting sponsor of the Wilmington Boat Show, and we are proud to have partnered with JBM on such an outstanding show,” David Ittner with Senior Fleet Logistics said. “This venue provides us the opportunity to work directly with our Boat Builders, Dealers, and provide our customers an opportunity to experience firsthand our new Helm Master EX Integrated Boat Control System, our new V6 4.2-liter F300 Series with integrated digital electric steering, and our newly acquired Sirenmarine Connected Boat system,” Ittner said.

The show hours are:

Friday, September 30, noon-6pm

Saturday, October 1, 10am-6pm

Sunday, October 2, 10am-5pm

Tickets are available online: WilmingtonBoatShow.com

$10 Admission (13-64)

$15 Two-day Pass

$8 Seniors (65 & up)

$8 Military

$5 Children (4-12)

Free Children 3 & Under