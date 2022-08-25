David Clarke “D.C.” Virgo celebrated for his 40 years of service to Wilmington community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On this day 107 years ago, David “D.C” Clarke Virgo became the first principal of the New Williston Primary and Industrial School.

The City of Wilmington took to Twitter today to honor Virgo, his many achievements and his impact on the area.

Virgo, one of the pioneering Black educators in Wilmington, served the community for 40 years before retiring in 1953.

Born in Jamaica, Virgo immigrated to the United States and studied at Tuskegee Institute and Fisk University.

He received his Bachelors of Science degrees from Greensboro A&T and Columbia University, where he also earned his Master of Arts degree.

Virgo taught at St. Augustine’s College, Shaw University, and the State Normal School College in Elizabeth City.

Under Virgo’s leadership, Williston built a reputation for academic excellence and became a beloved school for the Black community.

Virgo’s impact was felt beyond Williston’s walls, as he led fundraisers to help build Wilmington’s first Black Community Hospital and was also president of the City Improvement League.

He passed away in 1955, only two years after his retirement.

D.C. Virgo Junior High School was dedicated to him on October 25, 1965, and UNCW now operates the D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy in his honor.