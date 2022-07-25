Dawn’s Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation asking for donations after they say their accounts were hacked

(Photo: Dawn's Wildlife Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A local wildlife organization is asking for help after they say thousands of dollars was stolen from their accounts.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Dawn’s Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation had their accounts hacked and say they cannot afford to keep the rescue operational at this time.

“I have spent 14 years building this rescue to what it is and am truly heartbroken to announce that the rescue will be closing indefinitely,” a post on Facebook said. “I can’t believe my life’s work has to end but if I can’t guarantee the best care of my animals I can’t keep it going.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so HERE.