Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river.

At this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The name is not being released right now due to family notification.