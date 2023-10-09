Dead skydiver found on front lawn of Florida home

(Photo: MGN)

(CBS NEWS) — Detectives are investigating after a skydiver was found dead in the front yard of a residence near an airpark in Florida, authorities said Saturday.

A man outfitted in parachute attire and gear was located just before 12:30 p.m. on the lawn of a home in Titusville, about 50 miles east of Orlando, police said in a statement. The Titusville Fire Department responded and said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor’s surveillance video captured an SUV window’s reflection, showing the skydiver descending before making a hard landing on the lawn, CBS affiliate WKMG reported.