Deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash under investigation

At least one person is dead, and another is injured after a small plane crashed in North Myrtle Beach Sunday.

According to Officer Pat Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, they are currently unsure how many are deceased at this time.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration have confirmed four people were on board when the single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed.

Wilkinson said the 911 call came in around 11:18 a.m., and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews and North Myrle Beach Police responded to the scene along Pete Dye Drive.

