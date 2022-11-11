Deals being offered to Veterans around Cape Fear

Several businesses and restaurants are offering deals to Veterans on Veterans Day (Photo: Air Force)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several locations around the Cape Fear are offering discounts and freebies to Veterans on Friday.

Academy Sports is offering a ten percent discount online or in-store.

Applebee’s is giving Veterans a free meal from a select menu, including a variety of items.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving Vets 10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in guests.

IHOP will give Veterans a free stack of three pancakes.

Starbucks is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee for Veterans.

Zaxby’s is offering a free boneless wings meal to Veterans and active military.

Most locations are requiring Military ID or proof of service to receive the deals.