Deals being offered to Veterans around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several locations around the Cape Fear are offering discounts and freebies to Veterans on Friday.
Academy Sports is offering a ten percent discount online or in-store.
Applebee’s is giving Veterans a free meal from a select menu, including a variety of items.
Buffalo Wild Wings is giving Vets 10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in guests.
IHOP will give Veterans a free stack of three pancakes.
Starbucks is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee for Veterans.
Zaxby’s is offering a free boneless wings meal to Veterans and active military.
Most locations are requiring Military ID or proof of service to receive the deals.