Death investigation continuing at Seaside Chapel in Carolina Beach

A death investigation is underway at a church in Carolina Beach (Photo: MGN Online)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is continuing into a death at Seaside Chapel in Carolina Beach.

Police say they received a call Sunday just before 11:00 a.m.

They responded to the church on Dow Road.

Seaside Chapel posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

“With the unexpected event that occurred during service today, Pastor Jerry and Pastor Wayne will be available by phone or in person this week if anyone needs prayer or someone to talk to. We also ask on behalf of the family to be respectful at their request of no visitation at this time. Continue to pray for the family and our church. God will give peace and comfort through this difficult time.”

No further information has been confirmed at this time.