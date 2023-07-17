Death investigation underway after body found in Columbus County ditch

Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a Tabor City.

According to an incident report from the Columbus County Sheriff’s office, the body of 53-year-old Carl Dean Lewis Jr. was found in a ditch in the 1700 block of Dothan Road just after 4:30pm on Friday.

The report also states the Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a truck belonging to Lewis.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says at this time, Lewis’ death is not classified as a homicide.