Death penalty hearing underway for man found guilty in 2016 murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A death penalty hearing is officially underway for a man found guilty of a 2016 murder.

On Wednesday, January 18, a jury found James Edward McKamey guilty of first degree murder of Carol Greer. Along with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

McKamey was also found guilty of assaulting and trying to kill Reshonta Love.

The same jury is now deciding whether McKamey will receive life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

The sentencing hearing will resume on Tuesday, January 24, at 9:15 at the Columbus County Courthouse.