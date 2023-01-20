James McKamey found guilty for 2016 murder of retired Columbus County teacher

James McKamey has been found guilty of a 2016 murder of a Columbus County teacher (Photo: Justin Smith/The News Reporter)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks after a trial for a man accused of a 2016 murder began, a verdict has been reached.

James Edward McKamey was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of first degree murder of Carol Greer, along with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. McKamey was also found guilty of one count of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, and inflicting serious injury in the case of Reshonta Love.

McKamey stabbed Greer to death, then left her body near a small storage building behind her home.

He also stabbed Reshonta Love more than a dozen times, a day before Greer’s death.

The trial will be entering its third week, as it begins sentencing at the Columbus County Courthouse on Monday, January 23 at 9:15 a.m. The same jury will return and decide if McKamey’s sentence will be life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.