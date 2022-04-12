Delays possible overnight Wednesday on South Front Street for survey work

(Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Drivers may experience temporary traffic delays overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning while crews complete survey work at the intersection of South Front Street and Burnett Boulevard.

Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, crews will be surveying underground sewer infrastructure at the intersection.

During parts of the survey process, lanes of both South Front Street and Burnett Boulevard will be intermittently closed, with traffic shifted into single lanes. The intersection should remain passable at all times, but drivers may experience delays. Law enforcement will be on scene to direct traffic.

Survey work is scheduled to be complete by 4 a.m., Thursday, April 14. This survey is being completed as part of the planning process for a manhole replacement, which will be scheduled at a later date.