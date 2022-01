Delta flight slides off taxiway after landing at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A Delta Airlines flight skidded off a taxiway at RDU in the icy conditions on Friday night.

Flight 5501 landed safely about 9 p.m. after arriving from Washington, DC., but while taxiing to the gate, it rolled into the mud.

There were 19 passengers on board and there were no reported injuries, RDU officials said.

Read more here.