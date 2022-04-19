Department of Labor seeking compensation and benefits for nuclear weapons industry workers

Nominations must be submitted by May 6, 2022

Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport. (Photo: nuclear.duke-energy.com)

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – The U.S. Department of Labor is seeking nominations for membership on the Advisory Board on Toxic Substances and Worker Health for Part E of the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act.

The board advises the Secretary of Labor and the department’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs, which administers compensation and medical benefits for current and former nuclear weapons workers diagnosed with medical conditions related to their exposure to toxic substances at covered nuclear facilities. In 2015, Executive Order 13699 directed the department to establish the board.

Two-year terms for current board members expire in July 2022.

Current members may be reappointed. The Secretary will appoint 12 to 15 representative members to serve 2-year board terms. The board must reflect a proper balance of perspectives from the scientific, medical and claimant communities.

“Board members work together to suggest improvements to the energy program. Access to their expertise allows the Division of Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation to ensure claimants receive timely and accurate compensation for illnesses resulting from their work in the nuclear weapons industry,” said Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs Director Christopher J. Godfrey.

