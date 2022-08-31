Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.

The victim says when he returned to the truck he noticed one of the fuel caps was no longer secured and fuel was missing.

Surveillance footage from various locations in the area showed the suspect’s Ford SUV and the trailer he was using.

On August 26th, Deputy Scott with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the East End of the county when he received information from Columbus Central advising him of a possible sighting of the suspect vehicle.

Deputy Scott was unable to locate the vehicle at that time, but shortly before 5:30 am, Deputy Scott was patrolling the area of Andrew Jackson Highway West just past Byrdville Freeman Road when he observed an SUV pulling a trailer leaving a poorly illuminated driveway.

Scott initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, noting the trailer matched the description of the one used in the alleged fuel theft crime, although the SUV was a Chevy Equinox.

44-year-old Allen Robinson of Kelly was driving the SUV, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A fuel can and a siphoning hose were in the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

Upon checking Robinson’s information, the deputy discovered that Robinson also owned a Ford Edge.

Robinson was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and booked.

He was charged with felony Breaking and/or Entering a Motor Vehicle, misdemeanor Larceny, Expired Registration Card/Tag, and No Operators License.

Robinson received a $7,500 secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have received information that there are additional victims, however, they have not come forward to file an incident report.

If you are missing fuel from your property or vehicle, you are asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.