Deputy involved in crash released from hospital; listed as ‘contributing factor’ to accident

Crash near MLK Pkwy and College Road on March 2, 2023 (Photo: Contributed/ John Wallace)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Deputy involved in crash earlier this month is now out of the hospital.

But according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, he has a long road to recovery.

A police reports says the Deputy was a “contributing factor” to the crash, but he hasn’t been officially cited yet.

The crash took place on March 2nd near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and College Road in Wilmington.