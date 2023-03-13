Deputy involved in crash released from hospital; listed as ‘contributing factor’ to accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Deputy involved in crash earlier this month is now out of the hospital.
But according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, he has a long road to recovery.
A police reports says the Deputy was a “contributing factor” to the crash, but he hasn’t been officially cited yet.
The crash took place on March 2nd near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and College Road in Wilmington.