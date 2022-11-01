DEQ awards $6.8 million for NC electric vehicle charging infrastructure network

More electric power station are coming to NC thanks to DEQ funding (Photo: WWAY)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina is distributing more than $6.8 million to fund the installation or expansion of electric vehicle charging stations at 64 sites across the state.

Selected projects will enhance and extend the current zero-emission vehicle infrastructure network from the mountains to the coast, reducing range anxiety and supporting efforts to decrease emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants from the transportation sector, according to a press release.

Every county in the Cape Fear, with the exception of Columbus County, will receive funding.

In this program, 75% of the awarded funds will go to projects in rural counties, and nearly half will go to historically under-resourced counties that DEQ targeted for additional outreach and support during the Phase 2 application process. Thirty-three of the 40 charging sites will have 100% of their power covered with renewable energy credits.

These awards aim to increase the use of clean zero-emission vehicles in place of gas-powered cars and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and greenhouse gases. DAQ estimates that the DC Fast and Level 2 chargers announced Tuesday will together prevent more than 26,500 pounds of nitrogen oxides from being emitted into the atmosphere each year.