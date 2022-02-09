Development plans underway for new buildings in Pender County to accommodate county growth

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Recent approvals by the Board of Commissioners could mean new buildings to keep up with the county’s rapid growth.

Presentations from the Pender County Health Director and the Library Director received approval from the Board of Commissioners to move onto the next steps to build new facilities. The health department presentation was approved to begin the design-and-build process for a new building. A design plan for a new library that will replace the Hampstead location has also been approved.

Both directors agreed that there is a need for additional space to adapt to the consistent growth seen in Pender County.

“Anyone who has lived around here will know there has been explosive population growth around Hampstead, eastern Pender County for many years with no signs of slowing down. So, more people living in the area means more people wanting to use the library,” said Allen Phillips-Bell, Pender County Library Director.

The health department is working to select an architect and engineer, that would be able to construct the new facility and create a design that meets its needs. Officials hope that DSS or another county service could move into the current building.

“That’s going to be a challenge. Any kind of large complex like this it is going to be difficult, but if we were out of the health department, then that certainly frees up space for other county offices that have faced a lot of tight quarters as well,” said Carolyn Moser, Pender County Health Director.

The design plan for the new library, which is expected to be 14,000 square feet, is also being discussed with architects.

“The stage we’re at right now, we’re putting out requests for qualifications to architectural firms. We’re not at the point, –there’s no money involved at this point. We’re just kind of getting the information lined up,” said Phillips-Bell.

Spaces for both buildings haves been identified. The new library will be located beside the Pender County Annex in Hampstead, and space behind the current health department for the new health department building.

“We serve a wide variety of people, and whether it’s income based or age zero to 100. So, I think that having that extra space is just going to benefit us all,” said Moser.

Another new building expected to be built in Pender County is a new jail. The timeline of when the construction is expected to begin is unknown at this time.