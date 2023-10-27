Distressed diver rescued off the coast of Wrightsville Beach, transported to Duke Medical Center

Diver rescued (Photo: MGN/Art Howard/NOAA/Unsplash)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The US Coast Guard responded to a call concerning a distressed diver on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. about 40 miles off the Wrighstville Beach coast.

A coast guard crew and two members of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue met the boat at see as it was heading back in with the hurt diver.

The coast guard says the diver was suffering from decompression sickness.

The diver was transported to Duke Medical Center for treatment.

The coast guard is investigating.