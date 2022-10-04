District Attorney asks Sheriff Jody Greene to resign over alleged racially-charged comments

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County District Attorney, Jon David, is calling on Sheriff Jody Greene to resign from his position following alleged racially-charged remarks.

David wrote a letter to Greene Monday, formally requesting his resignation as Sheriff of Columbus County.

The letter goes into detail behind the reasoning for David’s request, saying David heard a 2019 audio recording on September 27, 2022, containing “a racially charged and profanity laced tirade” allegedly targeting all African American employees under Greene’s command.

District Attorney Jon David’s full statement can be read below:

The NAACP is meeting tonight to discuss the alleged racially-charged remarks.

