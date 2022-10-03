SBI investigates Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway into the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, following allegations that Sheriff Jody Greene made racially-charged comments.

The investigation is being led by the State Bureau of Investigation. The agency says Columbus County District Attorney Jon David requested the SBI look into allegations of obstruction of justice surrounding the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. The SBI received the request on Tuesday, September 27. Just two days later, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, released a statement saying they are aware of alleged racially-charged comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene.

The alleged comments were captured on a recording, that appears to contain Greene’s voice. The association is calling the comments “inflammatory, racially derogatory, insulting, and offensive.” Greene has resigned his membership in the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

Leaders with the NAACP at the state and county level, say they would like for Greene to also resign from his position as Columbus County Sheriff.

“He needs to tender his resignation immediately. So, our county can go on, but we still think that they need to do a thorough review of his cases, –of every case that went through his office and his officers, to make sure that no racial bias or animus was represented within the confines of those cases. We’re asking Jon David to do that thorough review,” said Curtis Hill, Columbus County NAACP president.

The SBI has a copy of the recording that contains the alleged comments, and said the investigation is ongoing.

We reached out the Sheriff Jody Greene and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for a comment on the investigation and the allegations, but have not received a reply.

“We need to expose individuals like Sheriff Greene. We need to take remediated action against people like Sheriff Greene, because that shows the disparity that occurs in the criminal justice system, when you have individuals who are in the highest office making such disparaging comments,” said Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP president.

The Columbus County NAACP Chapter plans to hold a community meeting in reference to the allegations about Sheriff Greene. It will be held at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association building on Tuesday at 6 pm.