Do Coastal Homes Actually Need Additional Insurance Coverage?

Over the course of a lifetime, property ownership, assets and your geographic location are variables that can very likely change. Southeastern North Carolina has become one of the most attractive relocation destinations, whether for retirement, purchasing a secondary home or vacation property. In fact, Wilmington, North Carolina, was a top inbound location for the year 2020. Source: United Van Lines

Unfortunately, there is an ongoing misunderstanding about homeowners’ insurance policies and their protection from flood and storm related damage. This is especially true for homeowners located in our coastal regions. With an increased risk to flood and storm damage, coastal homeowners often and unknowingly jeopardize their property investments and the assets contained within.

Inland vs. Coastal Home Insurance Policies

In the state of North Carolina, a typical homeowner’s insurance includes basic protection from misfortunes such as damage resulting from fire, smoke, theft, vandalism, and meteorological phenomena like lightning, wind, and hail.

Moving to the coast means exposure to elements you may not have considered. Salt, wind, and flooding are all risk factors which can require additional homeowners’ insurance coverage. That might seem obvious, but you would be surprised how many new homeowners might miss that fact. It’s important to understand all the factors regarding home insurance policies.

Coastal home insurance fills in the gaps where plans for inland homes do not. More specifically, these policies separate wind damage, named storm systems, and a major factor that residents in Southeastern North Carolina must consider annually: Hurricanes. This is different than inland homes, which have their deductible classified as “windstorms.” These weather events each have their own separate deductibles, and coastal homeowners will need one for named storms and flooding.

Flood Maps and Flood Insurance

Coastal areas in the Southeast are very commonly in low-lying high-risk zones. If you’ve spent 30 years living in the Cape Fear region, chances are you’ve experienced a flood at some scale. Even a relatively small amount of water can cause thousands in damages.

FEMA Flood Maps indicate whether your home is in a low-risk or a high-risk zone. “If you own a property in a high-risk zone and have a federally backed mortgage, you are required to purchase flood insurance as a condition of that loan.” Source: floodsmart.gov

Flood insurance will help further cushion high-risk coastal homes and protects assets like furniture, carpets, clothing, electronic equipment, and so on.

Protected with The Huneycutt Group

For any homebuyer from inland to the coast, it’s important to know your coverage completely.

If you’re looking to insure your coastal home, the best option is to use a knowledgeable and local agency who understands the ebbs and flows of coastal insurance. There are no better guides for home insurance than The Huneycutt Group. Their full-service insurance agency in Wilmington, North Carolina has over 40 years of experience writing insurance policies for all budgets and coverage needs, providing you the peace of mind that you deserve.