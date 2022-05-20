South Korean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia

(Photo: Piqsels)

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting a South Korean computer chip factory that is the model for a similar plant to be built in Texas.

And he says it shows how deeper ties with the Indo Pacific can help fuel tech innovation and foster democracies.

Biden spoke Friday as he opened his first trip to Asia as president by touring a Samsung factory.

Samsung has promised to open a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas.

A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods.

The supply crunch also pushed inflation higher and crippled Biden’s public standing in the U.S.