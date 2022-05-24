Do you have the stones? Leland could soon welcome a curling rink

LELAND, NC (STARNEWS) — An unexpected sport could soon be, well, sweeping through the Wilmington area.

The region isn’t known as a hot spot for winter sports but for the last several years the Coastal Carolina Curling Club has tried to change that.

Jason Allen, a local curler, said the sport is becoming surprisingly popular in the south, which he attributes to the ease with which new players can join a centuries-old game.

“It’s inclusive; you don’t have to be a full-fledged athlete to play it,” Allen said. “It doesn’t matter your age or athletic abilities or anything.”

