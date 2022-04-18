Do you recognize these people? NHSO searching for suspects in grocery store crime

Photo: NHSO

Photo: NHSO

Photo: NHSO

Photo: NHSO

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three people accused of obtaining property by false pretenses.

According to NHSO, the incident happened on March 17 at the Aldi grocery store at 7954 Market Street.

The three suspects were last seen driving a white four-door sedan, possibly a 2020 Genesis G70.

If you have any information on their identities, you are asked to call Detective P. Ivins at (910) 798-4261. To remain anonymous, you can submit a tip online. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number.