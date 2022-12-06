Doctors with Novant Health give update on COVID, Flu, and RSV

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A health concern being called a “Tripledemic”, a triple threat of COVID, Influenza, and RSV hitting at the same time.

Doctors with Novant Health say over the last few weeks, COVID, Flu, and pediatric RSV cases are up in North Carolina, with high numbers of hospitalizations.

Doctors say these illnesses are making people very sick, and recommend if you haven’t gotten your Flu shot, COVID vaccine, or booster, to get it as soon as possible.

Dr. David Priest says COVID cases are expected to be consistently high during the colder months this year.

“We really expect the rise in cases during the colder months, and we believe we will continue to see that. COVID has yet to become seasonal unlike other raspatory viruses. Its activity has been very consistent. A little bit lower, a little bit higher, but we think we’ll see COVID throughout the winter months pretty consistently,” said Dr. Priest.

Experts say to be sure to continue to social distance, wash your hands, and get your vaccines to avoid becoming infected.