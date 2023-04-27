Documentary highlighting ‘natural wonders’ of Cape Fear Region premiering at UNCW

UNCW professor Roger Shew kayaks the Black River visiting the oldest known living tree in eastern North America. A Bald Cypress (taxodium distichum) is at least 2,628 years-old. PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend UNCW is premiering a documentary highlighting the natural wonders of the Cape Fear Region.

Shew’s Natural Treasures: The Coastal Plain of Southeastern North Carolina is a documentary film directed by Jesse Bradley and produced by a group of students and staff.

In the documentary, Roger Shew explains the importance of the region’s unique ecosystem, the importance of these spaces, and how they can be preserved. Shew is a Brunswick County native and a senior lecturer of geology in the Department of Earth and Ocean Sciences.

Katherine Hall-Wurst served as a co-producer of the film. She is graduating with her Masters of Science in Environmental Studies. She says this project is one of the most rewarding experiences from her time at UNCW.

“We emphasize experiencing nature, the tagline of the film, and just being able to get out there and actually see all the places that you can go to,” Hall-Wurst said. “Like you can come watch this film and then drive 45 minutes and go to this place and actually experience it and then you are going to want to protect it.”

The film screening is at Lumina Theater on Sunday, April 30. Doors open at 3:30 with the film beginning at 4 pm. It will be followed by a Q&A with Roger Shew. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the film, visit here.