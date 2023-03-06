Documents: Second Target coming to Wilmington? Maybe

Target (Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0/MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For more than 10 years, a rumor surrounding whether a Target is coming to Monkey Junction has sporadically spread around town, but now it appears there may be some truth to it.

In the fall, documents were submitted to New Hanover County’s Technical Review Committee concerning a major retail store that would be located next to Staples in Monkey Junction at 5613 Carolina Beach Road.

While the project isn’t officially named, the parcel of land includes nearly 29 acres that will hold a proposed 149,214 square foot, 35′ tall retail building. There are 426 planned parking spaces.

There are also plans for drive up spaces and several shopping cart corrals. According to the documents, a portion of the existing Staples will also be removed.

The project is only known as The Village at Myrtle Grove retail, but according to an email from a Target associate that was forwarded to WWAY, there is another store planned for Monkey Junction in 2025.

However, New Hanover County says The Village at Myrtle Grove retail project has not yet been approved. According to the county, the TRC requested some changes be made to the plans.

WWAY has reached out to Target’s corporate office. We will have more details as they become available.