Dog dies in New Hanover County house fire, kittens rescued

New Hanover County Fire Rescue on the scene of a residential structure fire off of Gordon Rd. (Photo: New Hanover Fire Rescue)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that tore through a home on Gordon Road.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone, an ambulance at a gas station across the street saw smoke and went to check it out. That’s when they discovered the house was on fire. At the same time, a neighbor was calling 911.

The EMS crew tried to get inside to see if there was anyone in the home, but could not due to the heat and the fire. The people who lived there were not home at the time of the fire.

No one got hurt. Three kittens were safely recovered, but one dog was found dead inside the home.

Stone said the home appears to be a total loss.