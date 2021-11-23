Dollar Tree prices to rise to $1.25

Dollar Tree (Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

NEW YORK, NY (CNN Business) — Dollar Tree will soon be $1.25 tree.

The company — one of America’s last remaining true dollar stores — said Tuesday it will raise prices from $1 to $1.25 on the majority of its products by the first quarter of 2022. The change is a sign of the pressures low-cost retailers face holding down prices during a period of rising inflation.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) said in a quarterly earnings release Tuesday that its decision to raise prices to $1.25 permanently, however, was “not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions.”

Selling stuff strictly for $1 hampered Dollar Tree, the company said, and forced it stop selling some “customer favorites.” Raising prices will give Dollar Tree more flexibility to reintroduce those items, expand its selection and bring new products and sizes to its stores.

Dollar Tree also said that hiking prices will help the company increase its profit margins by “mitigating historically high merchandise cost increases,” including freight and distribution costs, as well as wage increases.

“This is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1 price point,” CEO Michael Witynski said in a statement.

