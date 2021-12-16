Donations being collected in Brunswick County for tornado victims

Tornado damage in Kentucky on Dec. 13, 2021. (Photo: Salvation Army EDS)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Local groups are working to collect donations for tornado victims in Kentucky.

Oak Island Water Rescue said a local trucking company, CGC Trucking, that has provided relief trips in the past is planning another mission to Kentucky.

One donation drop off location is at 1531 Howe Street in Southport, right next to Walgreens. This location will be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They will also need volunteers to help loading the truck.

Community members can also drop off donations at the Oak Island Water Rescue Station on SE 49th Street from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Oak Island Water Rescue said unlike previous relief operations, water is not needed.

Here is a partial list of suggested items to donate: