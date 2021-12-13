Donors pushing NC Gov. Roy Cooper to run for president, NY Times reports

RALEIGH, NC (WSOC) — The New York Times is reporting that donors are pushing North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to run for president.

That is only if President Joe Biden doesn’t run for a second term.

Cooper hasn’t said anything publicly about a potential run yet, according to The New York Times.

“I fully expect him to seek reelection and I will support him, and in fact we’re going to win North Carolina for him,” Cooper said Friday at a meeting of the Democratic Governors Association.

Behind the scenes, The New York Times said Democrats are hoping he’ll run.

